Close menu

Neill Collins: Barnsley appoint former Sheffield United defender as boss

Last updated on .From the section Barnsleycomments29

Neill Collins in action for Sheffield United
Neill Collins made 177 league appearances for Sheffield United between January 2011 and March 2016

Barnsley have appointed ex-Sheffield United defender Neill Collins as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 39-year-old Scot takes over at Oakwell after four years in charge of the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USA.

Collins replaces Michael Duff, who left to take over at Championship side Swansea City in June.

Duff led the Tykes to fourth in League One last season, but they were beaten by South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final.

Collins, who also had spells as a player with Dumbarton, Sunderland and Wolves, will manage USL Championship side Tampa for the final time on Saturday before coming to England.

The Rowdies are third in the Eastern Conference with 31 points from 17 games so far this year, and owner Stuart Sternberg said they would "say farewell with a mixture of pride and sadness".external-link

"I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping back into the English Football League and even more so to be joining a club of this stature," Collins told the Barnsley website.external-link

"I am fortunate to be working with a squad that just achieved a play-off final but understand there is a lot of work to be done if we want to replicate that success and go a step further.

"I can't wait to get started and work on getting this club back to where it belongs."

Collins spent five years with Sheffield United before leaving to join Tampa in March 2016.

The former centre-back retired from playing to become the club's manager in May 2018, and was named the league's coach of the year in 2021.

He is the Tykes' fifth managerial appointment since October 2020, with the club starting the season at home to Port Vale on Saturday, 5 August.

Neill Collins
Collins has won 98 of his 175 matches in charge of Tampa after taking over in May 2018

Analysis - Big step up but Collins working from solid base

BBC Radio Sheffield's Adam Oxley

As soon as Josh Windass scored his 123rd-minute play-off final winner at Wembley to send Sheffield Wednesday to the Championship and keep Barnsley in League One, everyone connected with the Reds feared that Michael Duff would be on his way.

And so it proved, as Swansea came calling for the man who had turned Barnsley into a promotion-challenging team from the shell of a relegated side he inherited less than 12 months previously.

Replacing Duff was always going to be a difficult job, but players, coaches and even chief executives are like a revolving door at Oakwell, with mixed success over recent years.

Collins is well-respected locally from his five years and 200-plus appearances at Bramall Lane - the 39-year-old Scot initially left the Blades to join Tampa in the USA as a player, before being promoted to manager in 2018.

He has been successful in the United Soccer League Championship, but clearly taking over an aspiring League One club in England will be a big step up.

It's no doubt a left-field appointment by Barnsley, but such appointments have worked before, with at-the-time-unknown head coaches like Daniel Stendel, Gerhard Struber and new Watford boss Valerien Ismael all enjoying relative success.

The Reds will expect another tilt at promotion and, with a lot of the same players still at the club, Collins has a good base to work from.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by Tyke, today at 14:46

    Good luck, Neil, Just hope youre not a one season and gone guy!.

  • Comment posted by Turnabout, today at 14:45

    Gone by Christmas???

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:45

    Hope he is a success, but can't help wondering if a manager of a second tier US football league is really the best choice for a League One team that finished 4th last season?

  • Comment posted by Barnsley Bazzooka, today at 14:36

    Barnsley going on the cheap again we need experience

  • Comment posted by JimmyB, today at 14:21

    An underwhelming appointment of a guy who is probably anonymous in his own household nevertheless let's wait and see if the tykes have been shrewd or negligent in this

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 14:26

      Anon replied:
      When it said Collins I was thinking John, James, even Phil......

  • Comment posted by Bobby dazzler, today at 14:20

    Having watched Barnsley since early 80s and seen players come and go, David currie , Agnew , dyer etc . We are now at a point where the club is selling our best players quicker to make those above cash ! They are not interested in our club just another poor consortium that is taking cash out of the club. We will end up in northern premier division and best ! Gutted .

  • Comment posted by Gordon75, today at 14:15

    I think this will prove to be a very shrewd appointment. Quite an articulate guy whom has proved his worth overseas after a really good career in England as a player.

  • Comment posted by PeteG, today at 13:57

    Another USA link along with the, err, amazing new kit.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 13:52

    Who iz this fella/bloke?

    (I've honestly never heard of the geezer. Yet good luck, never the less).

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 13:52

    Crikey that's a bit leftfield. It can go either way when you lose in a playoff final, sometimes it galvanises the squad but we nearly saw with Huddersfield last season what happens when it goes the other way.

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 13:50

    Barnsley seem to have a knack of getting decent managers, then getting them poached good luck NC.

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 13:57

      Kev replied:
      What decent manager's might that be please?

  • Comment posted by Demie, today at 13:50

    Love him

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 13:47

    Interesting. And last someone who has not managed Watford

  • Comment posted by BBCwokebot, today at 13:46

    Should have got Phil Neville, also has MLS experience.

  • Comment posted by Nedzs, today at 13:43

    It will be an interesting season and hopefully he brings a winning mentality with him having had some success with the Rowdies.
    It would be nice to see some improving investment to boost the chances of promotion too.

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 13:24

    Really good appointment even though I’ve never heard of him.
    He could be the man to get Barnsley promoted to the top flight for the first time in their history.

    • Reply posted by OakwellNell, today at 13:26

      OakwellNell replied:
      97/98

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 13:21

    Get your bets on Barnsley to get promoted.

  • Comment posted by Ashley Speight, today at 13:18

    Is this to fit in with the new home shirt?

  • Comment posted by Russell1970, today at 13:16

    Who?

  • Comment posted by KevWW, today at 13:15

    All the best Neil. Thanks for your times as a player at Wolves. Wishing you well.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport