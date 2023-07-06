Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Forward Yakou Meite came through the Paris Saint-Germain academy

Cardiff City are close to signing former Reading striker Yakou Meite.

He is a free agent after turning down a new deal at the Royals following their relegation from the Championship.

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast forward confirmed last month he would leave Reading after scoring 47 goals in 165 appearances since joining in 2016.

The Bluebirds are understood to be confident of completing the capture of Meite, who would become manager Erol Bulut's third signing of the summer.

Cardiff - who cannot pay transfer fees for players because of an EFL embargo - completed moves for Canada striker Ike Ugbo and Greece centre-back Dimitrios Goutas earlier this week.