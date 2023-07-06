Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Reiss Nelson joined the Arsenal academy aged eight

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson has signed a new four-year deal, with the option for another year.

The 23-year-old academy graduate's previous deal had expired before he committed his future to the club he joined as an eight-year-old.

Nelson made 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring a late comeback winner in the 3-2 win over Bournemouth on 4 March.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said Nelson has "tremendous ability".

"Reiss is a player I have admired since the first day I was here," said Arteta. "He has tremendous ability and is such an exciting offensive talent. Reiss knows how important he is to our squad with the quality he has.

"It's great that Reiss has committed his future to us - he knows this club so well, he grew up here and we look forward to enjoying many more good moments with him."

Arsenal have also confirmed the departure of assistant manager Steve Round by mutual consent.

Round was appointed alongside Arteta in December 2019.