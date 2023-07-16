Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Andre Onana won the Italian Cup last season and was a three-time Eredivisie champion at previous club Ajax

Manchester United are on the brink of completing the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for almost £50m.

Following a further meeting between United and Onana's representatives on Sunday, it is understood an agreement was reached for a five-year contract, with the option of a further year.

The Cameroonian, 27, will replace long-time number one David de Gea, who left the club last month after 12 seasons.

Negotiations between the clubs have not yet been completed.

But it now seems certain Onana will complete the transfer in time to be on United's tour of the United States when they leave later this week.

Manager Erik ten Hag knows Onana well from their time together at Ajax and is convinced he can give United the goalkeeping option he has wanted since he arrived at the club just over a year ago.

Onana spent seven and a half years at Ajax before moving to Inter in July 2022.

He kept eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games as Inter finished third and also kept eight clean sheets in 13 matches in the Champions League last season - the most of any goalkeeper in the competition.

He played against Manchester City in the Champions League final in June as Inter lost 1-0.

Onana will be United's second signing of the summer after the arrival of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m.