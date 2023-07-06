Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Armani Little played 43 times last season - 25 for Forest Green and then 18 on loan for AFC Wimbledon

Armani Little has signed a one-year deal to join AFC Wimbledon from fellow League Two club Forest Green Rovers.

The midfielder had spent the second half of last season on loan with the Dons, playing 18 games.

But the 26-year-old has now made the move permanent for an undisclosed fee.

Little is the fifth signing made this summer by the south west London club as they try to improve on last season's 21st-place finish.