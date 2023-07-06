Last updated on .From the section Irish

McCabe received treatment before being replaced by Izzy Atkinson just after the half-hour mark

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw was unable to offer a full update on Katie McCabe's fitness after the captain went off injured in the defeat by France.

Arsenal star McCabe went off in the first half after hurting her ankle.

The Republic's first World Cup game is against Australia on 20 July.

When asked if there was an update on McCabe, Pauw told BBC Sport Northern Ireland: "No, not yet, I'm just off the pitch. The only thing I can say is that she's not on crutches at the moment."

"She rolled her ankle, landed on her foot. It had nothing to do with anything, it was just an accident.

"Hopefully she will respond well but we need to see and wait until the doctor has seen her."

McCabe had been restored to the line-up for Thursday's friendly against France having been rested in the recent win over Zambia.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, McCabe played on but was seen talking to the Republic bench before being replaced by Izzy Atkinson just after the half-hour mark.

The Republic started the game well with striker Kyra Carusa having a goal ruled out for offside despite television cameras appearing to show that she had stayed onside.

But McCabe's departure appeared to disrupt their rhythm as France took control with two goals in first-half stoppage time from Maelle Lakrar and Eugenie Le Sommer.

Lakrar added a third after the break as France ran out comfortable winners in front of 7,633 fans at Tallaght Stadium, a record for a women's international game in the Republic of Ireland.

"We know we don't have the depth yet in the squad," added Pauw.

"But every player that has come on has done phenomenally. They have all stepped up a level and we don't have to hide ourselves from it. Katie is hugely important.

"The team is connected through that but maybe it's good to see what's happening when we miss players like Katie.

"That brings our reinforcement, that we're on the right path and that the chosen strategy is right."

'That's why I wanted a top country now'

The Republic of Ireland were playing their final match at home before travelling to Australia for their World Cup debut

McCabe's injury presented a significant test for the Republic of Ireland squad as it forced them to adapt against one of the world's top teams.

And Pauw said the possibility of such a scenario was exactly why she wanted to face one of the highest-ranked sides in the world in the Republic's pre-World Cup send-off game in Dublin.

"That's why I wanted to have a top, top country now.

"This game was the first game we said, 'we need top five country at this stage' and we managed to do that.

"You can see that all three goals were individual mistakes. Those mistakes only occur when the opposition is so strong, like Australia or Canada.

"But that's happened before in teams that I've coached and we learned really fast from it. Those mistakes will not happen."

Pauw added: "Other than the goals, I'm so proud of the players, they played so well. At the end, fatigue comes in and it's difficult to get to the opponent's goal, but we scored a goal which was a goal - it was not offside.

"It's not in the books but we count it because that's very important for us."