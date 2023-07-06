Close menu

Angharad James: Midfielder to captain Wales against USA

Angharad James
Angharad James has over 100 caps for Wales
International women's friendly: USA v Wales
Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose Date: Sunday, 9 July Kick-off: 21:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Angharad James will captain Wales in their international friendly against the United States of America on Sunday, 9 July (21:00 BST).

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James takes over the armband from Sophie Ingle who is suspended for the game in San Jose, California.

Wales boss Gemma Grainger's side are providing the USA with their final opposition before the World Cup.

"When Gemma told me it was a very proud moment," said 29-year-old James.

"I'm honoured to lead the girls out. Something I hadn't thought of up until now - for me and my family it will be a great moment, a dream come true."

