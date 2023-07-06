Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Livingston, St Mirren and Dundee United have joined the chase for Aaron Pressley, 21, but the Brentford centre-half may prefer to remain in England. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Harry McKirdy has implied that the medical issue which could rule the Hibernian forward out of action for up to six months is heart related, writing "time to get the old ticker fixed" on social media. (Football Scotland) external-link

After a tough first year at Hibernian, Lewis Miller sets his sights on becoming the "best right-back in the league". (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs full-back Lewis Miller has backed fellow Australian Marco Tilio to impress at Celtic after causing "mayhem" in the A-League last season. (Daily Record) external-link

Barry Ferguson applauds Rangers for their early transfer business this summer but the former Ibrox skipper admits he is worried by reports linking James Tavernier with a move to Saudi Arabia. (Daily Record) external-link

Former star Eoin Jess urges Aberdeen to sign more "exciting" players like Duk after the forward's excellent debut season at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal) external-link

Dundee remain "very active" in the transfer market, says manager Tony Docherty as he targets more additions. (Courier) external-link

Livingston duo Esmael Goncalves and Scott Bitsindou are free to leave the club after being told they do not have a first team future by boss David Martindale. (Daily Record) external-link