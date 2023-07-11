Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Conor Hazard won the first of his four Northern Ireland caps against Costa Rica in June 2018

Plymouth Argyle have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard from Celtic for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who has won four international caps, has agreed a three-year contract with the newly-promoted Championship club.

He made seven appearances for Celtic and had loan spells at Falkirk, Partick Thistle, Dundee and HJK Helsinki.

He will vie with Michael Cooper for the number one jersey as Cooper prepares to return from a serious knee injury.

Hazard helped HJK win the Finnish league in 2022 and played in four Champions League qualifying matches and 10 games in the Europa League last season.

"He has international experience and all the fundamentals required to be a top goalkeeper," Argyle boss Steven Schumacher told the club website. external-link

"Conor will complement and challenge our current team of excellent goalkeepers, and we look forward to seeing him in action."

Hazard is Plymouth's fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.