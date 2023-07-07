Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls finished third in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South last season

Jersey Bulls will face Isthmian League South East side Sittingbourne in the FA Cup next month.

The ninth-tier islanders face a trip to their eighth-tier opponents on Saturday, 5 August in the extra preliminary round.

The winners will host either Knaphill or AFC Varndeanians in the next round.

Jersey Bulls reached the FA Cup third qualifying round in the 2021-22 season but pulled out last season because of the cost, and their league ambitions.

Meanwhile, Bulls have received a bye in the opening round of the FA Youth Cup.

They will face Arundel or Carshalton Athletic in the preliminary round in early September.

Bulls' FA Vase campaign is likely to begin in November, and they would need to win six ties to reach Wembley - the same number they won last season after starting in the first qualifying round.