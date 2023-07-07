Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Jordan Slew (left) was most recently with Halifax, before departing in April

Morecambe have re-signed free agent striker Jordan Slew for a second spell, on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Halifax Town in April, having scored two goals in 18 National League games last season.

Slew's return reunites him with boss Derek Adams, who he has played under at Ross County, Plymouth and the Shrimps, twice winning promotion.

"Jordan is a player I know well," Adams told the club website. external-link

"He is a player that knows this league well more importantly. Having been part of two promotions from League Two previously, he has that knowledge and experience to call on and to share with the group."

Slew has had a well-travelled career, playing for clubs such as Sheffield United, Blackburn, Cambridge and Port Vale.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.