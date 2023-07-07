Close menu

Manuel Ugarte: Paris St-Germain sign midfielder from Sporting Lisbon

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manuel Ugarte
Manuel Ugarte made 85 appearances in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon

Paris St-Germain have signed midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon for a reported 60 million euros (£51.1m).

The 22-year-old Uruguay international has signed a five-year contract which will keep him at the Parc des Princes until June 2028.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool had been linked with a move for the player.

"I am sincerely very happy to be able to make this big step in my career, at such a huge club. I will give everything for PSG," Ugarte said.

Ugarte, who has been capped eight times by Uruguay, becomes new PSG boss Luis Enrique's third signing since he was unveiled as successor to Christophe Galtier on 5 July.

The Ligue 1 champions have signed attacking midfielder Marco Asensio and defender Milan Skriniar on free transfers after they left Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively.

  • Comment posted by punter poet, today at 15:14

    I saw him a bunch of times last season, excellent player. Wins the ball back a lot and plays really good passes. He'll be fine at paris

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 15:18

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      Out of interest, which soccerball games did you watch him in?

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 15:05

    Bellingham, Mount, Ugarte which player will Liverpool fans claim is joining them next? My money is on Veiga! Let the delusion commence! :)

    • Reply posted by Trbarezi, today at 15:18

      Trbarezi replied:
      Maybe Szoboszlai, McAllister?

  • Comment posted by mushomancer, today at 14:58

    Signor Ugarte: You despise me, don't you Liverpool fans?

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:43

    Thought PSG said they're going to change to sign French talent & bargains? I see that was a lie as well!

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 14:41

    Waste of money........................not sure why anyone would sign for PSG ?

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 15:20

      Woo87 replied:
      Eh? Compared to the 60mmil Liverpool paid for Szoboszlai this is an absolute steal. Then again even Rice was good value compared to that deal.

  • Comment posted by justjordiano, today at 14:37

    The club is Sporting or Sporting CP for short not Sporting Lisbon.

    Sporting Lisbon actually forms the name of their big rivals Benfica which makes it even more ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by maxhamsmy, today at 14:52

      maxhamsmy replied:
      It's called Sporting Clube de Portugal in Portugal but to the rest of the world they are known as Sporting Lisbon. They are the same club. Check facts before commenting!!!

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 14:36

    Poor old Liverpool . Mugged off again 😂😂

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 15:23

      Woo87 replied:
      No one wants them but can you blame them? As the old joke goes the first thing you do in Liverpool after making a bit of money is head for the airport and leave! It's still true today, just ask Stevie G!

  • Comment posted by Pixelated_Quentin, today at 14:32

    Liverpool rejected again. You love to see it.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 14:35

      Anon replied:
      "have been linked" doesn't mean were rejected, but hey ho, small things and all that

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 14:27

    Excellent signings so far PSG. better than Chelsea's pervious 5!

    • Reply posted by BEN, today at 14:59

      BEN replied:
      Sad how Chelsea live in peoples head.

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 14:22

    boy is he Ugarte

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 14:56

      Wee Brian replied:
      He’s nowhere near as good as the ex-Spanish international Ufarte. He blew the opposition away.

