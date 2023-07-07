Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Brooke Aspin (left) scored as Bristol City beat Charlton 4-0 in April to secure promotion back to the Women's Super League

Women's clubs should be compensated for developing young players, says Bristol City coach Lauren Smith.

Former England Under-17s captain Brooke Aspin has signed a four-year contract with Chelsea after helping Bristol City win last season's Championship title.

The Women's Super League champions are not obliged to pay City for developing Aspin, who came through the Robins' academy after joining the club at 14.

The defender, 18, will be loaned back to City for the 2023-24 season.

Premier League and English Football League regulations stipulate that a club signing an out-of-contract player under the age of 24 is obliged to pay compensation to the former club for its training and development of the player, but that rule does not apply in the women's game.

Aspin has chosen to sign her first professional contract with Chelsea, whose general manager Paul Green has described her as "the best young centre-back of her age in the country".

Smith said: "It's disappointing that there isn't a sustainable model in place to ensure that clubs like us, that are proud to develop and support youth players, are supported and compensated in these situations."

Smith brought Aspin into Bristol City's first team at 16 and she missed the start of last season with a bone infection and sepsis external-link before recovering to help the club return to the top flight.

However, she did add that "this is an exciting move for Brooke and we're really pleased to be able to have her back on loan".

"We know how good she is as a player but there's still more to come and we know that Bristol City is the perfect place to continue her development over the next year."

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: "Brooke is a player that we have been tracking for the last three years.

"She has extensive experience for her age and is a young centre-back that we have very high hopes for in the future."