Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Ellis Simms spent part of last season on loan at Sunderland

Coventry City have signed Everton striker Ellis Simms on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Simms spent part of last season on loan at Sunderland, scoring seven goals, and netted once in 11 games after returning to Merseyside in January.

The 22-year-old could replace Viktor Gyokeres, who been linked with an £18.5m move to Sporting Lisbon.

"He is a strong, powerful striker who also has pace and finishing ability," boss Mark Robins said.

"He is a key signing for us. Ellis is a young player who is keen to continue his development and to impress at Coventry City, and we look forward to working with him."

He becomes Championship club Coventry's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of out-of-contract former England Under-21 defender Jay Dasilva from Bristol City.

Gyokeres is due to report back for pre-season training on Saturday having had extra time off due after playing for Sweden last month.

But it is not still yet clear whether he will join the Coventry squad at their Portugal-based training camp.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.