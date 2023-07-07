Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Nick Powell scored four goals in 26 appearances for Stoke City last season

Stockport County have signed former Manchester United and Stoke City forward Nick Powell on a free transfer following his release from the Potters.

The 29-year-old scored 27 goals for Stoke and made 119 appearances after joining from Wigan Athletic in 2019.

He joins the Hatters on a three-year deal having made 26 appearances for Stoke City during the 2022-23 season.

"I'm really happy to be here and to be a part of what's happening at County right now," Powell said.

"I think everyone can see what an exciting journey the club is on, the ambitions that the owner has for the club, and that was something that really appealed to me when deciding on my next move.

"The boys came so close to promotion last season, we all know the aim is to take that next step this time round and be a League One club, which is where a club the size of County belong - hopefully I can play my part in making that a reality."

