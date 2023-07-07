Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Mikael Mandron scored three goals for Motherwell

St Mirren have signed Mikael Mandron after the French striker left Motherwell, with manager Stephen Robinson saying "he'll be a good replacement" for Curtis Main.

The 28-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, joined Well in January and went on to score three times in 11 games for their top-flight rivals.

But he left at the end of his contract.

"We've searched for a target man all summer to replace Curtis Main," Robinson told his club website.

"He's someone I've watched at both Crewe and Gillingham and he'll bring us experience and a real physical presence.

"We have a lot of quick forwards in the likes of Alex Greive, Stav Nahamani, Conor McMenamin, Lewis Jamieson and Kieran Offord and we feel Mikael will be the perfect foil for those types of players."

Mandron's arrival comes the day after St Mirren bought Northern Ireland winger McMenamin from Glentoran.

Robinson pointed out that Mandron "had a difficult time at Motherwell with a niggling injury" but expects him to play "a big part" for St Mirren.

Mandron started his career with Sunderland before spells with Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury Town, Hartlepool United, Eastleigh, Wigan Athletic, Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra before ending a second spell with Gillingham to join Motherwell.

The Frenchman thinks his experience of the Scottish Premiership will stand him in good stead.

"I know how football is played here," he said. "I've really enjoyed life and football in Scotland, so that was a big reason for me joining.

"I'll bring experience and I'm an honest, hard-working player. I think I'll bring good energy to the squad as well and hopefully I can bring goals and wins to the team."