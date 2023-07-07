Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Janina Leitzig was voted the players' and fans' player of the season at Leicester

Leicester City have signed Janina Leitzig on a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old returned to Willie Kirk's side after a successful loan spell during the second half of the 2022-23 Women's Super League season.

The German goalkeeper made 12 league appearances, playing a vital role in keeping the club in the WSL.

She said: "I think the club has huge potential. I can't wait to get started again."

Leitzig was voted the players' and fans' player of the season after her loan spell at Leicester.

"I'm really happy to have signed and I'm excited for the upcoming season," she added.

"I really enjoyed my time here last year - everyone has been so nice, I had a lot of fun."