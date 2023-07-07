Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Striker Diego Pineda has become the second player from Mexico's second tier to sign for Dundee this summer - and it is thanks to the first.

Former Atlante defender Antonio Portales became the club's first-ever Mexican signing last month.

And manager Tony Docherty says he sounded him out about "who the best strikers in his league were and who he didn't like playing against".

Now they have added 28-year-old Pineda, previously of Correcaminos UAT.

Whereas Portales played for the side who were runners-up in the Liga de Expansion MX - a division created to help stabilise financially stricken clubs - Pineda's side finished 13th.

"Diego's name was a really prominent figure," Docherty recalled of his conversation with Portales. "Our recruitment team then did a lot of work looking into Diego and what he had to offer and everything we saw of him greatly impressed us.

"He is a proper number nine, his movement is great and he scores all types of goals. He is a grafter, he works centre-halves, he gets into real goal-scoring positions, he scores from crosses and gets on the end of things."

Pineda played six times for Mexico Under-20s and also previously played for Atletico Morelia, Atletico San Luis, Venados and Club America, all in his homeland.

Docherty described the latest arrival as "a brilliant acquisition" and told his club website: "I think it will excite the fans and Diego will bring something different to the Scottish Premiership."