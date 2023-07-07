Last updated on .From the section Football

Europa League champions Sevilla and Copa Sudamericana winners Independiente del Valle will face each other in the new Uefa-Conmebol Club Challenge.

European governing body Uefa and South American confederation Conmebol have linked up to create the competition.

The match will be played in Seville, Spain on 19 July.

The first edition will be named in honour of former Sevilla player Antonio Puerta, who died in 2007, aged 22, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"The Club Challenge is a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes," said Conmebol.

"There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time, it goes straight to penalties.

"The winners will receive a plaque and medals specially designed for the occasion."

The move follows plans by Fifa to stage an expanded Club World Cup featuring 32 men's teams from June 2025.

Football's world governing body also hopes to introduce a women's version, with both held every four years.