Henry (left) in action during training with France

France midfielder Amandine Henry has been ruled out of the Women's World Cup because of a calf injury.

The 33-year-old had been recalled to the French squad for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Before that, she had not played for her country since December 2020 because of a row with former coach Corinne Diacre.

The French Football Federation said external-link Henry, who has 93 caps, has sustained a left calf injury and will be replaced by defender Aissatou Tounkara.

Henry recently signed for National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Angel City after spending 15 years with French side Lyon.

France begin their World Cup campaign against Jamaica on 23 July and are also in the same group as Brazil and Panama.