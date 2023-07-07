Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Freddie Draper spent last season on loan at League of Ireland side Drogheda

Walsall have made their sixth summer signing by bringing in teenage striker Freddie Draper from League One side Lincoln City on a season-long loan.

"It was a move that I really wanted to do," said Draper, who was on loan last season with League of Ireland side Drogheda, scoring eight times in 21 games. "It is the next step up for me.

"The loan with Drogheda was a brilliant experience and something that I needed. I am happy I went over there and luckily I was able to show everyone what I could do. I am a goal scorer and I am happy that I could score goals."

Draper has made 12 first-team appearances for Lincoln since making his debut as a 17-year-old in October 2021.

