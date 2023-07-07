Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Robinson has 36 caps for the USA and played at the 2022 World Cup

Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson has signed a new long-term contract which keeps him at the London club until 2028.

The USA international, 25, made 35 Premier League appearances last season as Fulham finished 10th.

Robinson, who signed for Fulham in 2020 for £2m from Wigan Athletic, had been linked with a move away from Craven Cottage external-link .

Meanwhile, Neeskens Kebano has left Fulham after his contract expired.

The DR Congo winger, 31, spent seven years at Fulham and helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League on three occasions.