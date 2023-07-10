Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former England players Steph Houghton, Ellen White, Alex Scott, Anita Asante, Rachel Brown-Finnis and Fara Williams will feature on the BBC's World Cup coverage

Gabby Logan, Reshmin Chowdhury and Alex Scott will lead the BBC's coverage of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on TV and iPlayer.

Former England players Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Fara Williams have been named on the BBC's pundit team.

White won Euro 2022, Houghton is a former England captain, and Williams is the Lionesses' most-capped player.

England legends Rachel Brown-Finnis, Anita Asante and Karen Bardsley will also provide tournament analysis.

They will be joined by France great Laura Georges, Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall and Lewes head coach Scott Booth.

"Having shown every Women's World Cup on the BBC since 1999, we were very happy to extend our partnership with Fifa for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand," said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

"The growth of the women's game has been extraordinary, demonstrated by the vast numbers who watched our coverage of the Euros last year.

"United across television, radio and online, the BBC is now preparing to deliver fans an unrivalled package of live match coverage, highlights, analysis and digital content."

England's group game against Denmark at the World Cup will be shown live on the BBC.

Women's World Cup: Five things to know about England's squad

Sarina Wiegman's European champions face the Danes in Sydney on Friday, 28 July (09:30 BST kick-off) - six days after their opening match against Haiti (10:30).

Slater added: "Fans can enjoy exclusive live coverage of England's crucial group game against Denmark, the key last-16 games and both World Cup semi-finals.

"The matches will be brought to you by an outstanding squad of the best presenters, experts and ex-players, including a number of legendary Lionesses."