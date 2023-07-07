Scottish Gossip: Cifuentes, Kamara, Lewis, Fiorini, Shankland, Shinnie, McAdams, Pirie
Rangers are edging closer to a deal for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, who is believed to cost around £1.2m. (Scottish Sun)
Besiktas are willing to pay £2.14m for Glen Kamara, rather than Rangers' valuation of £4.7m, after the Scottish Premiership club rejected their initial offer to take the 27-year-old Finland midfielder on loan. (Fanatik)
Hibernian are interested in a potential loan move for Manchester City's Scotland Under-21 midfielder, Lewis Fiorini. (Football Scotland)
Lawrence Shankland, who cut his summer break short to start pre-season training, has opened up on his Hearts future. (Daily Record)
Joe Lewis is considering hanging up his gloves after the goalkeeper terminated his Aberdeen contract. (Daily Record)
Captain Graeme Shinnie's ability to "run the dressing room" will be vital in Aberdeen's bid for success, says manager Barry Robson. (Press & Journal)
Leeds United have agreed a deal worth £200,000 with Aberdeen to sign striker Lewis Pirie, with the 16-year-old agreeing a contract until 2026 with the English club. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter)
Aberdeen are "down the road" to securing further signings this summer, says manager Barry Robson. (Press & Journal)
Malky Mackay insists Ross County's balance between fitness and rest is more important than ever this season. (Press & Journal)
Aidan McAdams has been handed a trial by League One club Northampton Town after the 24-year-old goalkeeper rejected the offer of a new contract by Ayr United. (Football Scotland)