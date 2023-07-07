Last updated on .From the section Irish

Will Patching scored an injury-time penalty to secure the win for Derry City

Will Patching scored a last-minute penalty as Derry City beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 to move within four points of League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Jamie McGonigle put the Candystripes in front after half an hour before former Derry defender Danny Lafferty levelled for Sligo at the Brandywell.

Ben Doherty missed a penalty for Derry with less than ten minutes remaining.

Patching kept his cool in injury-time after Derry won another spot kick.

"It's an absolutely brilliant victory," said Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins, who had conversations with Barnsley about the managerial position at the League One club before committing his future to his local team.

"It's hopefully one of those moments you look back at when you are at the end of the season and see it as a pivotal night.

"We deserved it with our domination in the second half. Will [Patching] has taken a lot of stick this year but has has been playing for two or three months with an injury.

"His form dropped off because of that but he has been in great spirits the last few weeks. There is a smile back on his face.

"He was brilliant when he came on. He stepped up with the penalty and had nerves of steel, to be fair.

"It will be a great lift for him and for us."

Patching steps up

The Candystripes had managed just one victory in their previous six games but forged ahead against Sligo after 30 minutes.

Brandon Kavanagh's slide rule pass sent McGonigle in on goal and he kept his cool to slot low past Luke McNicholas.

However, before the break Sligo restored parity when ex-Derry man Lafferty fired home from just inside the area.

In the second half, City pushed for the winner and were presented a golden opportunity to do just that after a handball in the area gave Doherty, who had earlier struck the post, the chance to regain the advantage.

But his spot kick and resulting rebound were both thwarted by McNicholas.

However, the hosts were handed another golden chance deep into injury-time and Patching took responsibility, firing past McNicholas to give Derry a huge victory in the title race.

With leaders Shamrock Rovers and second-placed St Pat's Athletic both drawing, Derry move four points off the top of the Premier Division.