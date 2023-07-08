Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi's qualities as a striker make him "absolutely perfect" for how Celtic will play this season, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Japan forward, who has scored 54 goals in 83 games since joining the club in the summer of 2021, signed a new four-year deal with the Scottish champions this week.

Daizen Maeda followed his compatriot by also penning an four-year extension two days later, leading to Rodgers hailing the duo's "outstanding" contribution to a trophy-laden spell.

"With Kyogo signing, I've normally had a striker at the top end of the pitch who has pace and is dynamic," Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"His work-rate, his intensity, how he presses the game, and his movement is that of a very top striker. I've spoken to him through video and you just get a sense of his character and mentality."

Maeda, who joined Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos six months after Kyogo's arrival from Vissel Kobe, has netted 19 goals and provided 12 assists in 71 appearances.

Rodgers believes the 25-year-old provides something "different to some of the others" in his attack, with the Celtic boss highlighting the Japan forward's versatility and endurance.

"He can play in a number of positions and he sets the tone for the pressing, whether he's playing on the left or in the middle," Rodgers added.

"Wherever he plays, he presses the game and works tirelessly. We can help him add more goals to his game, so hopefully you'll see him constantly improve."

The contract extensions of Kyogo and Maeda followed the news of Jota's move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The Portuguese amassed a combined 54 goals and assists in his two years at the club, but last season's treble winners moved to improve their frontline a week prior to the departure of the Portuguese winger with the signing of Marco Tilio.

Rodgers says the Australian forward, who joined from Melbourne City, will provide a "really good" attacking option.

"He's slight in stature, but he's very quick and dynamic," the Celtic boss said of the 21-year-old.

"The recruitment team had a few signings they were well down the route with [before I came in}. When I had a look, I was really impressed with what I saw. Marco can play in a couple of positions and he scores goals."