Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Diego Llorente (right) played for Roma in the Europa League final

Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente has rejoined Italian side Roma on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old Spain international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Serie A club.

Llorente has made 59 appearances for Leeds since joining them for a reported £18m in 2020, but became an increasingly marginal figure.

That led to a loan to Roma in January, in which he impressed manager Jose Mourinho in his 12 appearances.

He won a Europa League runners-up medal after appearing as a substitute in Roma's penalty shootout defeat by Sevilla in May's final.

Llorente has 10 caps for Spain and is under contract at Elland Road until 2026.

Roma are also being linked with Denmark international Rasmus Kristensen, following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League.

Robin Koch has already departed the Yorkshire club, signing on loan for Eintracht Frankfurt for the season.