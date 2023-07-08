Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Ben Pearson's combative style endeared him to Stoke fans last season

Championship side Stoke City have re-signed midfielder Ben Pearson on a four-year contract from Bournemouth.

The 28-year-old became a regular in Alex Neil's side after initially joining on loan in January.

Pearson played 55 times for the Cherries after joining from Preston, where he also worked with manager Neil.

He was part of the Bournemouth side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2021-22, but failed to land a regular place in the top flight.

Stoke technical director Ricky Martin said signing Pearson had been important after he impressed in his 14 appearances for them last season.

"He knows what it takes to win in the Championship having been successful with Preston and Bournemouth. He also thrives off working with Alex and is well suited to the high tempo football we want to play," he said.

"The fans responded positively to his quality, work ethic and clear desire to win, something he wears on his sleeve every time he steps onto the pitch."

It is not known whether Stoke have paid a fee for Pearson, who was still under contract with Bournemouth.

Pearson added: "I think the manager has a trust in me and what I can deliver on the pitch for him in terms of my consistency, work rate and execution of the gameplan.

"That trust is reciprocated, and I firmly believe he has a playing style and methods that will be successful in the Championship."