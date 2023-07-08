Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Cieran Slicker was a regular at youth level for Manchester City

Championship side Ipswich Town have signed Manchester City goalkeeper Cieran Slicker on a three-year deal.

The League One side have picked up the Scotland Under-21 international for an undisclosed fee.

Slicker was an unused substitute for City manager Pep Guardiola for several first-team games in 2021-22.

He joined Rochdale on loan last season but was recalled by the Premier League club after failing to make a league appearance.