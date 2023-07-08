Close menu

David de Gea: Spanish keeper confirms he is leaving Manchester United after 12-year spell

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments153

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea said "it's the right time to undertake a new challenge" as he confirmed he is leaving Manchester United this summer.

The 32-year-old was a free agent as his contract at the Old Trafford club had run out at the end of June.

De Gea has been at United for 12 years and his 545 appearances and 190 clean sheets are club records for a keeper.

"I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters," he wrote on social media.external-link

De Gea started his career at Atletico Madrid but joined United for £18.9m in 2011.

The announcement of his departure comes with United manager Erik ten Hag's side hopeful of concluding a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

De Gea added: "I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We've achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.

"I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

"It's been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn't think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

"Now, it's the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

"Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me."

It is understood the framework of a contract extension that had initially been agreed between United and De Gea was subsequently changed.

That led to both sides stepping back to reflect on the situation, and this outcome.

De Gea, who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, won the Premier League, FA Cup, Uefa Europa League and two Carabao Cups while at United.

He is a four-time United player of the year winner and claimed the Premier League Golden Glove for a second time last season as he kept 17 clean sheets.

"To have won player of the year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club," said Ten Hag.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

156 comments

  • Comment posted by Technostica, today at 15:41

    Regularly their best player during their worst recent years.

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 15:49

      HertfordPaul replied:
      Definitely! I really hope he doesn’t tarnish his legacy by going to Saudi, but it does seem likely. A quick pay day before retiring. At least with gloves on he won’t leave any fingerprints there!

  • Comment posted by anonymous , today at 15:43

    What a legend shame to see him go deserved a better send off some united fans forgot what he done for the club

    • Reply posted by Toe_jam football, today at 15:51

      Toe_jam football replied:
      Saved them a hundred times, should have gone to Real when they wanted him,now being treated like rubbish.

  • Comment posted by w1se1, today at 15:50

    1st: A humble and respectable human being.
    2nd: A great player and once an even greater one.
    3rd: A wonderfully constructed leaving note for the fans & club who he gratefully nods to in full appreciation.
    Adiós

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 15:50

    Im a LFC supporter, but at LFC all Goalkeepers are greeted with applause when they come to the Kop End, De Gea received the most applause as we know how good a keeper he is, I wish him all the best, well done.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 15:45

    Only 32, wherever he goes I am sure it will be to a top club and he will win many more trophies and plaudits.
    Best wished David,

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 15:52

      Pandemania replied:
      Best for all parties. He leaves whilst he is loved. One more season and he prevents tarnishing his legacy.

  • Comment posted by John L, today at 15:49

    He kept Man Utd in many a game, reckon he’s in credit, it would seem the right time.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan Barron, today at 15:57

      Jonathan Barron replied:
      Without doubt the man had so much credit in his account even with his odd bad mistake he never went into debt

  • Comment posted by Ford Prefect, today at 15:44

    England U21s in the Euros Final should be the top story today but C4 have the coverage...

    • Reply posted by eritnhea, today at 15:48

      eritnhea replied:
      Always the same with the beeb, poor coverage of not with them..

  • Comment posted by IXRossXI, today at 15:40

    Thank you DDG for your service and devotion to the club. Sad to see you go and hope the best for your future endeavours.

    Least you won a trophy on your final season at the club! Forever a legend.

    GGMU!

  • Comment posted by White-shirt, today at 15:47

    He won the Golden Gloves award and some united fans are still rude about him. What a bunch of tools!

  • Comment posted by lazycrusader, today at 15:40

    Good luck David. Thanks for everything!

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 15:42

    The best of luck.
    He’s been awesome through all them years.
    Great goalkeeper.

  • Comment posted by Chobby Barlton, today at 15:47

    Fine long-standing servant of MUFC (some wobbles of late, for sure) allowed to leave in such farcical circumstances, no proper farewell which they seem to manage with ease at other clubs (eg Noisy Neighbours, LFC) - the sheer lack of class of the Glazer regime really is without bounds.

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 15:45

    Good luck in your next challenge David.

  • Comment posted by OnTheBuses, today at 15:52

    Things won’t be the same without old calamity Dave about.
    Us City fans will miss you Dave.

    • Reply posted by mr, today at 15:54

      mr replied:
      He might meet you again some day in non league football once the FFP breaches are prosecuted for.

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 15:49

    Good servant to the club and was a scapegoat for years of underachieving by others around him.

  • Comment posted by matt_5 , today at 15:47

    Our best player for many of his 12 years. Time for a change. Just hope the next keeper is as good as he's been. Not another Taibi.

  • Comment posted by TOM206, today at 15:42

    Arguably the best GK in the world for quite a few years in his pomp but being world class surrounded by mediocrity and an aimless shambles of an operation slowly but eventually dragged his level down over time. And the position has evolved and overtaken him in terms of playing with his feet.

    All in all an outstanding GK who deserved to win more. ¡Gracias por todo David!

  • Comment posted by ch425, today at 15:40

    Great keeper for the club. But starting to cost them with silly mistakes. Right time for all parties to move on.

  • Comment posted by NeverTrustaTory, today at 15:49

    No arguments on his record at utd ,so good luck to him for the future.
    Magpie fan in peace ✌️

  • Comment posted by winnebago13, today at 15:40

    Handled absolutely dreadfully. Glazers should hang their heads in shame. Disgusting behaviour.

    • Reply posted by DaveP1982, today at 15:58

      DaveP1982 replied:
      He probably expected more money than the ridiculous amount he was getting

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport