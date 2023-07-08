Last updated on .From the section England

James Trafford's superb double save in stoppage time helped England Under-21s become champions of Europe

James Trafford is well equipped to deal with becoming the third most expensive English goalkeeper ever because he has a "really top mentality", according to England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley.

Trafford, who is set to join Burnley from Manchester City in a deal that could be worth up to £19m, was the hero when he saved a stoppage-time penalty as the Young Lions beat Spain in the European U21 Championship final on Saturday.

The 20-year-old also helped England become the first team to record six successive clean sheets in the tournament's history.

"I think he'll be absolutely fine," said Carsley. "Wherever he goes and wherever he plays, he's got a really top mentality.

"He's been outstanding through the tournament. Not conceding a goal is great achievement. He's been a really important part of us playing out from the back and playing through.

"You always worry - you're mindful when there's transfer things going on in the background and how that affects the players.

"There's three or four of them that have things going on in the background. The big thing for us is that he understood we were there to support him."

Carsley, a former Everton and Derby midfielder, said he and coaches Ashley Cole, Joleon Lescott and Tim Dittmer had "got a lot of experience of getting sold, getting bought, getting dropped and all the rest of it", so "the lads have had a lot of experience to lean on".

Trafford's rise to prominence has been extraordinary, with his move to Burnley coming after a season on loan with Bolton Wanderers in League One.

He has never played above the third tier of English football.

"I thought James showed real determination in all of the games to keep the ball out of the net," added Carsley.

"We practised penalties for 10 minutes every day for the past month at the end of sessions. James has had mixed success, which happens when you're taking so many penalties.

"But the amount of work that goes in from the goalkeeper department on penalties and potentially where the players might go has really helped tonight."