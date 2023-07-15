Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group G
ElginElgin City15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Borough Briggs, Scotland

Elgin City v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-5-1

  • 28McHale
  • 6MacEwan
  • 23Draper
  • 14McKenzie
  • 12Cairns
  • 18Lawrence
  • 8Cameron
  • 7Dingwall
  • 22MacLeman
  • 19Jamieson
  • 16Harvey

Substitutes

  • 1Hoban
  • 17Taylor
  • 20MacInnes
  • 25Cormack
  • 26Cruickshank
  • 27Mitchell

Motherwell

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 20Blaney
  • 23Wilson
  • 38Miller
  • 7Spittal
  • 8Slattery
  • 39Ross
  • 9Obika
  • 99Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 4Lamie
  • 6Maguire
  • 12Paton
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Casey
  • 16McGinn
  • 19McGinley
  • 26Tierney
  • 30Ferrie
Referee:
Iain Snedden

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa00000000
2Ayr00000000
3St Johnstone00000000
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5Stirling00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd00000000
2Falkirk00000000
3Partick Thistle00000000
4Peterhead00000000
5The Spartans00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin00000000
2Clyde00000000
3Cove Rangers00000000
4Hamilton00000000
5Livingston00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Edinburgh00000000
2Kelty Hearts00000000
3Morton00000000
4Ross County00000000
5Stranraer00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians00000000
2Bonnyrigg Rose00000000
3Dumbarton00000000
4Dundee00000000
5Inverness CT00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion00000000
2Annan Athletic00000000
3Dunfermline00000000
4Kilmarnock00000000
5Raith Rovers00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife00000000
2Elgin00000000
3Motherwell00000000
4Queen of Sth00000000
5Queen's Park00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath00000000
2Cowdenbeath00000000
3Forfar00000000
4Montrose00000000
5St Mirren00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

