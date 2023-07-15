Peterhead v Partick Thistle

PeterheadPeterhead15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McKenzie
- 2Strachan
- 5Brown
- 6Strachan
- 15Ross
- 12Brown
- 7Ritchie
- 18Brown
- 8McCarthy
- 10Shanks
- 23Duthie
Substitutes
- 3Armstrong
- 11Ward
- 13Wood
- 16Wilson
- 17McKee
- 19Reid
- 20Oluyemi
- 24Smith
- 77O'Keefe
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sneddon
- 29Mackenzie
- 4Williams
- 5Muirhead
- 3Milne
- 26Stanway
- 8Bannigan
- 11Lawless
- 10Dowds
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 24McCready
- 27Lyon
- 30Stevenson
- 31Mitchell
- 33Taggart
- Referee:
- Dan McFarlane