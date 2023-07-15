Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group B
PeterheadPeterhead15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Strachan
  • 5Brown
  • 6Strachan
  • 15Ross
  • 12Brown
  • 7Ritchie
  • 18Brown
  • 8McCarthy
  • 10Shanks
  • 23Duthie

Substitutes

  • 3Armstrong
  • 11Ward
  • 13Wood
  • 16Wilson
  • 17McKee
  • 19Reid
  • 20Oluyemi
  • 24Smith
  • 77O'Keefe

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sneddon
  • 29Mackenzie
  • 4Williams
  • 5Muirhead
  • 3Milne
  • 26Stanway
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11Lawless
  • 10Dowds
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 24McCready
  • 27Lyon
  • 30Stevenson
  • 31Mitchell
  • 33Taggart
Referee:
Dan McFarlane

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa00000000
2Ayr00000000
3St Johnstone00000000
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5Stirling00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd00000000
2Falkirk00000000
3Partick Thistle00000000
4Peterhead00000000
5The Spartans00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin00000000
2Clyde00000000
3Cove Rangers00000000
4Hamilton00000000
5Livingston00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Edinburgh00000000
2Kelty Hearts00000000
3Morton00000000
4Ross County00000000
5Stranraer00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians00000000
2Bonnyrigg Rose00000000
3Dumbarton00000000
4Dundee00000000
5Inverness CT00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion00000000
2Annan Athletic00000000
3Dunfermline00000000
4Kilmarnock00000000
5Raith Rovers00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife00000000
2Elgin00000000
3Motherwell00000000
4Queen of Sth00000000
5Queen's Park00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath00000000
2Cowdenbeath00000000
3Forfar00000000
4Montrose00000000
5St Mirren00000000
