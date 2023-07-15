Spartans v Dundee United

The SpartansThe Spartans15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Alloa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ayr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|St Johnstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Stirling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Falkirk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Partick Thistle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peterhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|The Spartans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Brechin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clyde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cove Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Livingston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Edinburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelty Hearts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Morton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ross County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Stranraer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dumbarton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dundee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Inverness CT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Annan Athletic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dunfermline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kilmarnock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|East Fife
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Elgin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Motherwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Queen of Sth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Queen's Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cowdenbeath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Forfar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Montrose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|St Mirren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0