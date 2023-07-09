Lee Carsley: England Under-21s manager set for talks with FA about future
Lee Carsley is set for talks with the Football Association about his future after leading England Under-21s to European Championship success.
The Young Lions won the tournament in Georgia for the first time in 39 years with a 1-0 victory over Spain.
Manager Carsley was appointed in July 2021 and is believed to be undecided about whether to carry on in the role.
The 49-year-old will meet FA technical director John McDermott once he returns from holiday to discuss his plans.
Carsley is on a rolling one-year contract and is understood to have been approached by clubs during his tenure as under-21s manager.
The former Everton midfielder, who won 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland, has been lauded for fostering a strong team ethos and attractive style of play in a side which did not concede a goal at this summer's tournament.
However, Carsley's assistant Joleon Lescott is set to leave the England Under-21s set-up as he looks to pursue a career as a technical director.
