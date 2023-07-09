Last updated on .From the section England

Carsley was appointed England Under-21s manager in July 2021

Lee Carsley is set for talks with the Football Association about his future after leading England Under-21s to European Championship success.

The Young Lions won the tournament in Georgia for the first time in 39 years with a 1-0 victory over Spain.

Manager Carsley was appointed in July 2021 and is believed to be undecided about whether to carry on in the role.

The 49-year-old will meet FA technical director John McDermott once he returns from holiday to discuss his plans.

Carsley is on a rolling one-year contract and is understood to have been approached by clubs during his tenure as under-21s manager.

The former Everton midfielder, who won 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland, has been lauded for fostering a strong team ethos and attractive style of play in a side which did not concede a goal at this summer's tournament.

However, Carsley's assistant Joleon Lescott is set to leave the England Under-21s set-up as he looks to pursue a career as a technical director.