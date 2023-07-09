Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Soumaila Coulibaly made two first-team appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season

Newly promoted Premier League side Burnley are closing in on a season-long loan deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Soumaila Coulibaly, with an obligation to buy him for £15m.

Coulibaly, 19, came through the academy at Paris St-Germain before moving in 2021 to Dortmund, for whom he made two first-team appearances last season.

The centre-back is scheduled to have a medical with the Clarets on Monday.

Coulibaly would become Burnley's fifth signing of the summer.

Manager Vincent Kompany has so far completed permanent deals for defenders Jordan Beyer and Dara O'Shea, forward Michael Obafemi and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Burnley are also expected to sign England Under-21 international goalkeeper James Trafford after agreeing a £15m deal with champions Manchester City.

Trafford, who would become the third most-expensive English goalkeeper ever, saved a stoppage-time penalty as the Young Lions beat Spain in the European U21 Championship final on Saturday.