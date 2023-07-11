Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Jason Knight first joined Derby as a teenager and has been a regular in their midfield in recent seasons

Bristol City have signed Derby midfielder Jason Knight on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Rams had taken up an option to extend the 22-year-old's contract by 12 months, although last week manager Paul Warne said he expected Knight to leave.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Derby aged 16 and made the first of his 166 appearances in 2019.

His arrival comes as Robins' wing-back Kane Wilson transferred to Pride Park in a separate deal.

Knight received the first of his 20 caps for his country in 2020 and has been a regular fixture of Derby's midfield for the last three seasons.

"It's been a long time coming behind-the-scenes trying to get it sorted, but I'm happy to be here and I'm looking for the season ahead," Knight told the club website. external-link

"The club have shown a real eagerness to get me here, which is always nice as a footballer - to be wanted. I know Nigel (Pearson) from his time at Derby County and I've had a good number of chats with him, and he sees me as a big part of the plans going forward.

"I'll give everything every time I put on the shirt; for the fans, the club, and the boys I'm playing with - full of energy and full of emotion."

