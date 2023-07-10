Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey were playing their first Island Games football match in eight years

Guernsey's women face an uphill task if they are to win a medal at the 2023 Island Games after they lost 3-2 to Ynys Mon in their opening match.

Goals from Charlotte Gill and Jennifer Cox put the Welsh side 2-0 up inside the opening 30 minutes.

Guernsey came back as Calleigh Hedley converted a penalty before getting another six minutes from half time.

But Jessica Jones' goal midway through the second half secured the win despite strong Guernsey pressure late on.

Guernsey almost levelled with 19 minutes to go as Hedley rounded the goalkeeper but her shot from a tight angle just went past the wrong side of the post while the Sarnians saw a header whistle just wide in the final minute.

The loss means Guernsey must beat Western Isles, who were 6-1 winners over Ynys Mon on Sunday, in their final group game, to stand a chance of going through.