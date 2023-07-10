Last updated on .From the section Derby

Kane Wilson is Derby's seventh signing of the summer

League One side Derby County have signed Bristol City defender Kane Wilson on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old joined the Robins last summer from Forest Green Rovers, where he was named League Two player of the season for 2021-22.

Yet injuries limited him to five league appearances last season, all from the bench, and two EFL Cup starts.

"It's something I've wanted to do for a while so to get it done is brilliant," Wilson said.

Wilson, who plays on the right side at full-back or wing-back, becomes Derby's seventh summer signing as the Rams aim to return to the Championship after a seventh-place finish last season.

He picked up a knock in the final pre-season game last summer and then made four appearances for the Robins before a further injury required knee surgery in October.

The former West Bromwich Albion academy graduate returned in March, but played just 10 more minutes for City as a substitute.

