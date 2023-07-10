Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Adam Clayton joined Bradford City in January on a short-term deal

Rochdale have signed former Bradford City and Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old came through Manchester City's academy and later joined Leeds United in 2010 after a loan spell.

He went on to join Huddersfield and has also had spells with Boro, Birmingham and Doncaster before signing for the Bantams where he reached last season's League Two play-off semi-finals.

"I grew up locally, so I know who Rochdale are as a club," he said.

Clayton continued: "It wasn't a case of selling the club, more of selling the aims and ambitions for the group.

"Just by talking to the gaffer you can tell he's going to give it everything to try and achieve what he wants to achieve. What he wants from a midfielder suits me and hopefully we can have a good season together."

