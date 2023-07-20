Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

WSL Golden Boot winner Rachel Daly (left) is battling for a place up front with Arsenal's Alessia Russo (right), while Millie Bright (centre) is the team's captain

England begin their Women's World Cup campaign against Haiti on Saturday, but who do you think should be in the starting XI?

Manager Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged side throughout Euro 2022 as England went all the way, beating rivals Germany in the final.

However, injuries to key players and the retirement of experienced duo Ellen White and Jill Scott mean there will be changes in Australia.

Should Alessia Russo or Rachel Daly start up front and will captain Millie Bright be fit enough? Select your England starting XI against Haiti below...