Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Solomon nets magnificent goal to for Fulham in FA Cup

Tottenham have signed Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk on a on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old Israel winger spent last season on loan at Fulham, where he scored five goals in 24 appearances.

Solomon becomes Tottenham's fourth signing of the summer after winger Dejan Kulusevski, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and England midfielder James Maddison.

The deal is reported to be a free transfer. external-link

Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League last season and missed out on European qualification.

Solomon joined Fulham on loan from Shakhtar after exercising a Fifa rule allowing Ukraine-based players to suspend their contracts.

The rule, applying to players who are not Ukrainian nationals, was introduced by the world governing body following the invasion by Russia.

Solomon's performances helped Fulham to a 10th-placed Premier League finish and manager Marco Silva was keen to keep him.

He has 35 caps for Israel and has scored seven goals since making his international debut in 2018.