Ange Postecoglou addressed the media for the first time as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Ange Postecoglou says "it was a tough decision" to leave Celtic, but he could not resist the challenge of "a rebuild" as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The 57-year-old left Celtic Park in early June after two years in charge during which he led his side to five domestic trophies from a possible six.

"We had some fantastic success and great moments within that and I'll cherish them, but I am the kind of guy who always loves a challenge - I love a build, I love a rebuild," he said at his first Spurs media conference.

"That's where I feel I am at my best and this challenge, when it came along, I just thought had all the elements of what I need to get going again."

Spurs had been looking for a new manager since Antonio Conte's exit in March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking interim charge before they turned to the man who has become the first Australian to take charge of a Premier League side.

Postecoglou spoke warmly of the club he led to a domestic treble last season.

"It is a special football club and if you've got a bucket list as a manger of football clubs you probably want to manage that would be one of them, because the supporters are not really supporters - the club is an extension of them as a family," he said.

"We had a brilliant two years, a great group of players, great staff."

Postecoglou expects Celtic under Brendan Rodgers, who succeeded him after leaving Leicester City in April, to "continue to have success", describing the Northern Irishman as "an outstanding manager".

"They've got great players there, a great infrastructure," the Australian added. "It's a great football club and I was very fortunate to be allowed that responsibility for a couple of years and my goal is to try to make some special moments here and create something special for this football club as well."