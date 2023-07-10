Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Sol Brynn joined Middlesbrough's academy at the age of nine

League One newcomers Leyton Orient have signed Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Swindon Town, making 49 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club.

Brynn, who is yet to make his senior debut for Boro, has also had stints with Darlington and Scottish side Queen of the South.

He becomes Orient's sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

"We've been chasing him for a while, and for him to want to come to us speaks volumes about what we're doing here," O's goalkeeping coach Simon Royce told the club website. external-link

"He had a fantastic season last year with Swindon, who didn't have the best year themselves. Sol's stats were at the top end of the division for goalkeepers, and he was always our number one target."

Last week the east London club signed keeper Sam Howes from non-league Wealdstone after last season's number one Lawrence Vigouroux joined Premier League side Burnley on a free transfer.

