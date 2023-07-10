Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto began his career with J2 League side Montedio Yamagata

Coventry City have signed Japan midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto on a three-year deal from Belgian club KV Oostende.

Sakamoto scored 10 goals in 81 games for Oostende, after initially joining them on loan from Cerezo Osaka in his native Japan in January 2022.

The 26-year-old made his Japan debut in June 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Tajikistan.

He becomes the first Asian player to sign for the Sky Blues.

"We're very pleased to welcome Tatsuhiro to Coventry City," said Coventry boss Mark Robins.

"Having impressed in his native country, he continued to do so in Belgium and we look forward to welcoming him to English football.

"He is a versatile and creative attacking midfielder, with good technical ability and pace, and we look forward to working with him."

Sakamoto becomes the Sky Blues' third summer signing after the arrivals of defender Jay Dasilva and Ellis Simms. The fee involved not been been disclosed.

Coventry reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final last season, losing on penalties to Luton Town.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.