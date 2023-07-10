Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lena Petermann has won 25 caps for Germany

Women's Super League side Leicester City have signed Germany striker Lena Petermann on a permanent deal from Montpellier.

Petermann scored 26 goals in 48 league appearances in her four years with the French Division 1 side.

The 29-year-old has won 25 Germany caps but has not been included in her country's World Cup squad.

"It feels great," said Petermann. "I'm really excited to be here, to play and give everything for this club."

She added: "It's always been my dream to play in this league. There's so much quality and now I have this opportunity and I can't wait to get started.

"Scoring goals is my job and I want to bring everything to the team to help them however I can."