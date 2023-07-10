Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Adrian Mariappa helped Salford City reach the League Two play-offs last season

Salford City centre-back Adrian Mariappa has signed a new one-year contract to remain with the club for the 2023-24 League Two season.

The 36-year-old initially joined the Ammies on a short-term deal in March and made nine appearances.

During his time with the club, the former Watford and Crystal Palace defender helped Salford reach the fourth-tier play-offs.

He will rejoin the club on his return from international duty with Jamaica.