Shane McLoughlin (right) faced Harry Kane and Tottenham in an FA Cup tie in January 2022

Newport County have signed former Republic of Ireland youth international Shane McLoughlin from Salford City.

The 26-year-old midfielder has spent the last five seasons in League One with AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe before joining Salford in January.

He has signed a two-year deal at Rodney Parade, subject to EFL approval.

Manager Graham Coughlan said: "Shane is a great footballer and will bring good experience and expertise in that area of the pitch."

He added: "We're looking forward to working with him as he shares the same hunger and desire as the rest of the squad."

Born in the Bronx, New York, he moved with his family moved to Ireland aged five before joining Ipswich Town as a scholar and young professional.

After loan spells at Bromley, he moved to AFC Wimbledon in January 2019, making 81 appearances for the Dons before joining Morecombe in 2021.

He made 54 appearances for the Shrimps, including an FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in 2022.

He said: "The manager explained what he wants out of me and our ambitions for this season, and it's a great fit all round. I'm really excited to get going."