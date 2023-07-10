Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Lincoln City named Regan Poole their player of the season at the end of his first full campaign with the club in 2021-22

Portsmouth have signed defender Regan Poole following his departure from Lincoln City.

The 25-year-old ex-Manchester United player made 56 appearances for the League One side last season.

"Regan is a versatile defender and very good on the ball, while being aggressive off it," Pompey head coach John Mousinho told the club website. external-link

"In terms of the all-round package of playing and leadership, we're getting someone who's very exciting."

Poole, from Cardiff, started his career in the Cardiff City academy before joining Newport County as a youngster.

He was signed by Manchester United, going on to have loan spells in League One and League Two with Northampton Town and Newport.

The Welshman joined MK Dons in 2019, where he saw improved playing time.

The centre-back was signed by Lincoln midway through their 2020-21 League One campaign and went on to spend the next two and a half years there, racking up more than 100 appearances for the Imps and scoring three goals.

"Regan brings a lot of league experience, having played at a consistently high level for Lincoln over the past few years," Mousinho added.

"That included taking them all the way to the play-off final [2020-21] and he has also worn the captain's armband."

Lincoln were keen to retain Poole's services and offered him a new deal to stay with the club at the end of last season, but say he decided to leave to pursue his options at a higher level, which they "respected".