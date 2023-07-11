Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Mark Harris scored 10 goals for Cardiff after making his first-team debut in 2017

League One side Oxford United have signed former Cardiff City forward Mark Harris on a "long-term deal".

The 24-year-old made 95 appearances for the Championship club in all competitions and had been a regular feature for the Bluebirds over the past two seasons, scoring seven goals.

"The manager [Liam Manning] told me all about the plans at the club," Harris told the club website. external-link

"His style of football is hopefully going to really suit me."

Harris, who was part of the Wales national side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was released by Cardiff at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Oxford had been targeting another forward in the summer transfer window and head coach Liam Manning believes Harris is yet to reach his peak.

"Mark has a fantastic attitude and outstanding ability," he said.

"Technically he is very good, he is fast, he creates and scores goal and he is a player I know a lot of clubs were interested in.

"Signing a full international with his best years ahead of him is a big thing for us and we look forward to working with him."

Harris is Oxford's sixth summer signing.